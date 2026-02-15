All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 32 10 1 0 65 126 78…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 32 10 1 0 65 126 78 Huntsville 41 22 13 5 1 50 131 106 Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 121 123 Evansville 40 20 14 1 5 46 102 98 Knoxville 41 21 17 1 2 45 104 109 Roanoke 42 21 18 2 1 45 116 113 Quad City 43 18 20 4 1 41 111 127 Macon 40 17 17 3 3 40 92 106 Birmingham 41 17 18 1 5 40 110 133 Fayetteville 39 16 18 4 1 37 87 107

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 3, Pensacola 1

Macon 3, Birmingham 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 1

Pensacola at Roanoke, ppd

Fayetteville at Knoxville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 4, Huntsville 3

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

