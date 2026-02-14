All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 32 10 1 0 65 126 78…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 32 10 1 0 65 126 78 Huntsville 40 22 12 5 1 50 128 102 Pensacola 39 21 12 5 1 48 113 113 Evansville 40 20 14 1 5 46 102 98 Roanoke 42 21 18 2 1 45 116 113 Quad City 43 18 20 4 1 41 111 127 Macon 39 17 16 3 3 40 92 103 Birmingham 41 17 18 1 5 40 110 133 Knoxville 38 18 17 1 2 39 90 101 Fayetteville 39 16 18 4 1 37 87 107

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Birmingham 5, Macon 2

Evansville 1, Huntsville 0

Quad City 2, Peoria 1

Pensacola at Roanoke, ppd

Fayetteville at Knoxville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 1

Macon 3, Birmingham 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 1

Pensacola at Roanoke, ppd

Fayetteville at Knoxville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.