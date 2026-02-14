All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|43
|32
|10
|1
|0
|65
|126
|78
|Huntsville
|40
|22
|12
|5
|1
|50
|128
|102
|Pensacola
|39
|21
|12
|5
|1
|48
|113
|113
|Evansville
|40
|20
|14
|1
|5
|46
|102
|98
|Roanoke
|42
|21
|18
|2
|1
|45
|116
|113
|Quad City
|43
|18
|20
|4
|1
|41
|111
|127
|Macon
|39
|17
|16
|3
|3
|40
|92
|103
|Birmingham
|41
|17
|18
|1
|5
|40
|110
|133
|Knoxville
|38
|18
|17
|1
|2
|39
|90
|101
|Fayetteville
|39
|16
|18
|4
|1
|37
|87
|107
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3
Birmingham 5, Macon 2
Evansville 1, Huntsville 0
Quad City 2, Peoria 1
Pensacola at Roanoke, ppd
Fayetteville at Knoxville, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 1
Macon 3, Birmingham 2
Peoria 3, Quad City 1
Pensacola at Roanoke, ppd
Fayetteville at Knoxville, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
