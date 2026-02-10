All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 40 30 9 1 0 61 115 71…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 40 30 9 1 0 61 115 71 Huntsville 39 22 11 5 1 50 128 101 Pensacola 39 21 12 5 1 48 113 113 Evansville 39 19 14 1 5 44 101 98 Roanoke 40 20 17 2 1 43 109 108 Knoxville 38 18 17 1 2 39 90 101 Quad City 40 17 18 4 1 39 104 116 Macon 37 16 15 3 3 38 87 96 Birmingham 39 16 18 1 4 37 103 128 Fayetteville 37 15 17 4 1 35 82 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 11 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

