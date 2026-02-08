All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 40 30 9 1 0 61 115 71…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 40 30 9 1 0 61 115 71 Huntsville 39 22 11 5 1 50 128 101 Pensacola 39 21 12 5 1 48 113 113 Evansville 39 19 14 1 5 44 101 98 Roanoke 40 20 17 2 1 43 109 108 Knoxville 38 18 17 1 2 39 90 101 Quad City 40 17 18 4 1 39 104 116 Macon 37 16 15 3 3 38 87 96 Birmingham 39 16 18 1 4 37 103 128 Fayetteville 37 15 17 4 1 35 82 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Quad City 2

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 2

Macon 3, Evansville 2

Peoria 2, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

