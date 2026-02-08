All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|40
|30
|9
|1
|0
|61
|115
|71
|Huntsville
|39
|22
|11
|5
|1
|50
|128
|101
|Pensacola
|39
|21
|12
|5
|1
|48
|113
|113
|Evansville
|39
|19
|14
|1
|5
|44
|101
|98
|Roanoke
|40
|20
|17
|2
|1
|43
|109
|108
|Knoxville
|38
|18
|17
|1
|2
|39
|90
|101
|Quad City
|40
|17
|18
|4
|1
|39
|104
|116
|Macon
|37
|16
|15
|3
|3
|38
|87
|96
|Birmingham
|39
|16
|18
|1
|4
|37
|103
|128
|Fayetteville
|37
|15
|17
|4
|1
|35
|82
|100
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville 4, Quad City 2
Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 2
Macon 3, Evansville 2
Peoria 2, Roanoke 1
Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
