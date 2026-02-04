Snooker icon John Virgo dies at age 79

John Virgo, a British snooker icon who gained popularity as a player and commentator, has died. He was 79. Virgo’s…

John Virgo, a British snooker icon who gained popularity as a player and commentator, has died. He was 79.

Virgo’s death was announced by the World Snooker Tour on Wednesday. It did not state a cause of death.

“Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo, aged 79,” a statement read. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV.”

Virgo won the UK Championship in 1979 and had a long career. He then became a successful broadcaster as part of the BBC’s snooker coverage as a commentator.

He also enjoyed crossover fame for his role on the 1990s snooker game BBC show “Big Break” and was a regular on the exhibition circuit with his vast array of trick shots.

Seven-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan said: “Finished my match to get the news that JV has passed away … Such a great mate who I loved spending time with, absolutely gutted.”

Virgo was also well known for his good-natured impersonations of players, including a memorably twitchy Alex Higgins and a shrugging Ray Reardon, when sessions ended early.

Virgo, who was born in Salford, England, in 1946 and died in Spain, where he had lived in recent years, is survived by his wife Rosie and children Gary and Brook-Leah.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno told X: “RIP John Virgo … great sense of humor he tried teaching me some trick shots and really was laughing when the balls kept leaving the table.”

