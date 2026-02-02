Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Sixers-Clippers, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

A Monday night NBA slate headlined by Sixers-Clippers brings the latest chance to use Sleeper promo code WTOP. With it, users can unlock a generous welcome package specifically tailored for this NBA matchup. This exclusive offer rewards new players with a $20 bonus simply for signing up and depositing at least $10, in addition to a 100% deposit match up to $100.







With up to $120 in total bonuses available, there is no better time for new customers to join the platform and lock in their entries ahead of the next game.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Monday

To ensure you are fully prepared to utilize the sign-up bonus for tonight’s action, we have broken down the key details of the offer below. This package is designed to maximize your initial bankroll, combining a direct bonus with a deposit match perfect for entry into the player markets.

Exclusively available to new Sleeper customers, this welcome offer provides a multi-tiered boost to your initial bankroll. The mechanics are straightforward: first, users receive a $20 bonus just for signing up and making a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Additionally, Sleeper matches your first deposit 100% up to $100. This combination allows you to claim up to $120 in total bonus funds, giving you substantial leverage to engage with the markets for the matchup between Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

With the Clippers hosting the 76ers, these extra funds can be immediately applied to the player projections analyzed earlier, such as Joel Embiid’s scoring numbers or Tyrese Maxey’s offensive outlook. Before claiming the offer, ensure you are located in a participating state and meet the specific age requirements for your region. This promotion serves as an excellent entry point for fans looking to elevate their viewing experience of tonight’s NBA action.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

Tonight’s matchup between the Clippers and 76ers features several star-studded projections. Below are the top player stats available for the game, highlighted by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey leading the scoring expectations.

Joel Embiid enters the night with the highest scoring expectation at 27.5 points. However, the injury report lists the 76ers center as “Probable” while dealing with an ankle injury. Market analysis reflects this uncertainty; expectations are tempered regarding his total output. If the ankle limits his mobility or minutes, reaching 28 points against the Clippers’ interior defense could be a tall order.

On the perimeter, Tyrese Maxey has a points projection of 26.5. Unlike Embiid, the data suggests optimism here. If Embiid is hobbled or plays in short bursts, the offensive workload will naturally shift to Maxey, making a high-scoring performance statistically more likely according to current sentiment.

James Harden is listed at 23.5 points, but his status requires attention. The injury report flags him as “Day To Day” for personal reasons, noting he was listed as Out for the previous day’s game. If he suits up, projections suggest he is likely to exceed his total, potentially capitalizing on volume if he returns to the floor.

How to Claim the Sleeper Promo Code

Getting started with Sleeper is a straightforward process. To ensure you unlock the maximum value from the welcome offer for the 76ers vs. Clippers matchup, follow the step-by-step activation guide below:

Create Your Account: Download the Sleeper app or visit the website to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Choose one of the secure payment methods available on the platform and make a minimum deposit of at least $10.

Maximizing Your Deposit Match

While a minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the automatic $20 bonus, it is important to be strategic with your initial funding amount. Sleeper matches your first-time deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $100.

Because this match only applies to your very first transaction, depositing the minimum $10 would result in only a $10 match. To receive the full $120 value of this promotion ($100 match + $20 bonus), you must deposit $100. You are not required to deposit the full maximum; for example, a $50 deposit would yield a $50 match plus the $20 bonus. Choose the amount that best suits your bankroll to lock in your funds before tip-off.