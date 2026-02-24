Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Knicks vs Cavaliers, NBA, CBB Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a generous daily fantasy bonus to use for the NBA slate Tuesday night. Create a new account to claim a $100 bonus, which can be used on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers, or any other NBA game tonight.



New customers who redeem this offer will receive a 100% deposit match. Sign up with a new account and make your first deposit on the app, and Sleeper will match 100% of that initial deposit up to $100.

Sleeper initially gained popularity as a fantasy football app, but they have created a fantastic picks platform that users love. So, for tonight, that means you will have a total of 14 NBA games to check out, and a ton of superstars to back.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

With the Cavaliers and Knicks set to face off at 7:30 PM EST, we are looking at a prime spot for fantasy managers to leverage Sleeper’s welcome offer. This exclusive promotion allows new users to secure extra funds to use on player props and projections for tonight’s contest.

Below is the breakdown of the current sign-up value available for the 2025 Regular Season:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Details

As Cleveland hosts New York tonight, new users can maximize the excitement of this clash with a substantial welcome offer. A $20 bonus is awarded simply for signing up and depositing at least $10, coupled with that 100% deposit match up to $100.

This means DFS players can secure up to $120 in total bonuses, providing ample funds to engage with player props while watching the action unfold. This promotion is exclusively available to new Sleeper customers physically present in a participating state. To qualify, users must meet the minimum age requirement of 18 years, with higher age limits applying in select jurisdictions such as Alabama and Nebraska (19+), as well as Massachusetts and Arizona (21+).

Knicks-Cavs Player Prop Preview

Below are the consensus projected totals for the top five scorers in this matchup.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Donovan Mitchell 27.5 4.5 3.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 6.5 3.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.5 2.5 11.5 James Harden 18.5 7.5 4.5 OG Anunoby 15.5 2.5 4.5

When analyzing the board, Donovan Mitchell enters the night with the highest scoring expectation at 27.5 points. This is interesting considering the hype surrounding his developing chemistry with James Harden—a duo some are calling a “villain arc” connection. Speaking of Harden, his assists prop sits at 7.5. Coach Kenny Atkinson has praised Harden as an “IQ guy” who is vocal in film sessions, and his role as the primary distributor suggests he’ll be looking to feed Mitchell often.

On the New York side, we’ve seen time and time again that Jalen Brunson steps up in big spots, with a line at 25.5 points. But the real value play might be analyzing Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns has been on a “redemption arc” recently. He has posted 20+ points in five straight games and has been fantastic. However, his rebounding total is set at a lofty 11.5, testing his ability to clean the glass against a Cleveland team that knows how to rebound.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

With the Knicks and Cavaliers scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM EST, there is still time to identify the best value, set up your account, and secure the maximum bonus. To unlock the full potential of the welcome offer, users must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process.

Follow these steps to sign up and fund your account before the action begins:

Create Your Account: Download the Sleeper app or visit the website to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted, enter promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the welcome package. Make a Deposit: Choose a secure payment method and make a minimum deposit of at least $10.

Strategic Advice on Your First Deposit:

