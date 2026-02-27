Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Cavaliers vs. Pistons, NBA Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a generous daily fantasy bonus for a fun NBA slate Friday night. Create a new account to claim a $100 bonus, which can be used on the Cavaliers-Pistons, Nuggets-Thunder, or any other NBA game of your choosing tonight.



New customers who redeem this offer will receive a 100% deposit match. Sign up with a new account and make your first deposit on the app, and Sleeper will match 100% of that initial deposit up to $100.

Sleeper initially gained popularity as a fantasy football app, but they have created a fantastic picks platform that users love. So, for tonight, you can look at player prop lines for stars such as James Harden, Cade Cunningham, Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for $120 Welcome Bonus

With the Pistons and Cavaliers facing off at 7:00 PM ET, new users have a prime opportunity to claim a substantial bonus to use on tonight’s slate. We’ve broken down the key details of the current offer below.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified February 27, 2026

Details of the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

For those of us constantly hunting for value, this two-part welcome offer is a solid way to pad your account before the action tips off in Detroit. The mechanics are simple but effective: sign up and deposit at least $10 to instantly trigger a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper offers a 100% deposit match up to $100, maximizing the capital you have available to attack the player projections for the Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup.

This promotion is exclusively for new users located in participating states who meet the age requirements. Once those bonus funds hit your account, you can immediately deploy them across the statistical markets for this game. It’s exactly the kind of bankroll boost that helps savvy players stay ahead of the curve.

Player Props via Sleeper for Cavs-Pistons

Tonight’s game presents some fascinating angles, specifically when you look at the injury reports and how they impact the lines. We’ve identified the top player projections for the key contributors below.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Cade Cunningham (DET) 25.5 9.5 5.5 James Harden (CLE) 21.5 7.5 3.5 Jalen Duren (DET) 17.5 1.5 11.5 Jarrett Allen (CLE) 15.5 N/A 8.5 Evan Mobley (CLE) 14.5 2.5 6.5

When we look for market inefficiencies, the Cleveland injury report is the first place to start. With Donovan Mitchell officially Out (Groin) and James Harden listed as Day-to-Day (Thumb), the Cavaliers’ usage rates are going to look very different tonight. If Harden plays, his points projection of 21.5 implies he’ll be shouldering a heavy load to compensate for Mitchell’s absence.

On the other side, Cade Cunningham has the highest point total on the board at 25.5. He’s going up against a Cleveland squad that is usually tough defensively but is currently navigating significant backcourt attrition, including a questionable tag for Dennis Schröder (Ankle).

The matchup between Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Cleveland’s frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley is pivotal, all with high rebound and point props for tonight.

How to Redeem the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Cavs-Pistons

To ensure you lock in the full value of this welcome package before the Pistons and Cavaliers tip off at 7:00 PM ET, follow the protocol below.

Download and Register: Get the Sleeper app or head to the site and register your new account with your standard personal details. Enter the Code: When prompted, input promo code WTOP to activate the offer. Make a Deposit: Select a secure payment method to fund your account.

Optimizing Your Deposit Strategy

While a $10 deposit is all that’s required to trigger the automatic $20 bonus, it pays to be strategic here. Sleeper matches your first deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $100, so you don’t want to leave value on the table.

Maximum Value : To get the absolute most out of this, a first-time deposit of $100 yields a total package of $120 ($100 match + $20 bonus).

: To get the absolute most out of this, a first-time deposit of $100 yields a total package of $120 ($100 match + $20 bonus). Flexible Options : You aren’t forced to go for the max. A $50 deposit, for instance, gets you a $50 match plus the $20 bonus.

: You aren’t forced to go for the max. A $50 deposit, for instance, gets you a $50 match plus the $20 bonus. The Minimum: If you only deposit the $10 minimum, you get the $10 match and the $20 bonus, but you forfeit the rest of the potential match.

Once your account is funded, you’re ready to dive into the data and make your selections for tonight’s game.