Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, SB XL Picks (Feb. 5)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Scoring the latest Sleeper promo code WTOP gives new users the ability to unlock a comprehensive welcome offer tailored for Thursday night's NBA slate along with picks on Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks and Patriots.







This exclusive deal rewards new sign-ups with a $20 bonus—requiring only a minimum deposit of $10—alongside a 100% deposit match up to $100, providing a total potential bonus of $120 to engage with the night’s player projections.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Games (Feb. 5)

While the Sleeper promo code WTOP works for all games, let’s dial in on Bulls-Raptors as a practical example of how to unlock it’s value.

To take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, new Sleeper customers must register and fund their account with a minimum deposit of $10. This initial transaction triggers an instant $20 bonus, alongside a 100% deposit match capped at $100. By maximizing this deal, users can secure up to $120 in total bonus funds, providing a substantial bankroll to engage with player projections for the 7:30 PM EST tip-off between Chicago and Toronto.

Eligibility for this promotion is strictly limited to first-time users who are located in a participating state and meet the specific age requirements (generally 18+, with higher limits in select jurisdictions like Alabama, Nebraska, Massachusetts, and Arizona). Once the bonus is secured, fans can immediately apply their funds to the extensive slate of picks available for tonight’s game at Scotiabank Arena.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

With the trade deadline reshaping rosters and injuries impacting the lineup—including RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl out for Toronto, and Josh Giddey sidelined for Chicago—rotation players will see increased usage at Scotiabank Arena. The recent trade activity has shifted the focus to the remaining core players who will need to step up.

Toronto Raptors: The Barnes and Ingram Connection

With key absences in the lineup, Scottie Barnes is positioned to anchor Toronto’s frontcourt efforts. Recently selected as an Eastern Conference reserve, Barnes is expected to fill the rebounding and scoring void left by teammates. He is joined by Brandon Ingram, whose chemistry with Barnes has been a highlight for Raptors fans. The duo has been instrumental in elevating the team’s standing in the East, and with the Raptors holding a rebounding edge over Chicago this season, their performance on the glass will be a focal point.

Chicago Bulls: Youth Movement

On the Bulls’ side, the roster is undergoing a significant transformation following the trade deadline. With veterans moving on and Giddey out with a hamstring injury, rookie Matas Buzelis is expected to shoulder a heavier workload. The young core will be tested against Toronto’s defense, and Buzelis will likely see increased opportunities to contribute on the offensive end as the team looks to establish its new identity.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code

Getting started with Sleeper ahead of the 7:30 PM EST tip-off between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors is a straightforward process. By following a few simple steps, new users can secure their bonus funds in time to analyze the markets for the game at Scotiabank Arena.

Download and Register: Download the Sleeper app or visit the desktop site. Create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the secure payment methods available. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the exclusive $20 bonus.

Maximizing Your Deposit Match

While the $10 minimum deposit triggers the fixed $20 bonus, the 100% deposit match applies specifically to your first transaction. Sleeper will match your initial deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $100.

For Maximum Value: To receive the full $120 potential bonus , you should make a first-time deposit of $100 . This grants you the maximum $100 match plus the standard $20 bonus.

To receive the full , you should make a first-time deposit of . This grants you the maximum $100 match plus the standard $20 bonus. Flexible Options: You are not required to deposit the full $100 to participate. For example, a $50 first deposit would result in a $50 match, added to the $20 activation bonus.

Be sure to finalize your deposit before the game broadcasts begin on Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet to ensure your funds are ready for use.