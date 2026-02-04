Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, Early SB LX Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Basketball fans looking to get in on the action for tonight's clash between the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets can unlock significant value by signing up with our exclusive Sleeper promo code WTOP. Designed specifically for new users, this welcome offer provides a lucrative two-part bonus: players receive an instant $20 bonus just for signing up and depositing at least $10, along with a 100% deposit match up to $100 here.







This generous package allows new customers to secure up to $120 in total bonuses, providing a healthy bankroll to engage with the player projections for stars like Nikola Jokic and Jalen Brunson in this marquee NBA matchup.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Games on Feb. 4

To maximize your potential return for the Knicks vs. Nuggets showdown, I believe it is essential to understand the specifics of the current welcome package. This offer combines an instant credential verification bonus with a traditional deposit match, ensuring new players start with a substantial advantage.

Below is a breakdown of the current offer details and eligibility requirements:

New Sleeper customers can capitalize on this welcome package to secure extra funds for the Knicks vs. Nuggets matchup. The offer is structured as a two-part bonus: first, users receive a $20 bonus immediately after signing up and depositing a minimum of $10. Additionally, Sleeper matches the initial deposit 100% up to $100.

By maximizing this deposit match, a new user can attain a total of $120 in bonus funds, providing significant flexibility when analyzing player projections for tonight’s game.

Eligibility for this promotion is strictly for new users who meet specific age and location criteria. Participants must be at least 18 years old, though the requirement increases to 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, and 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona. Players must also be physically present in a participating state to redeem the code and use the bonus funds on the NBA slate.

NBA Player Projections & Info

Tonight’s matchu features a fascinating dynamic: the Knicks enter on a seven-game winning streak, while the Nuggets are looking to snap a three-game skid. With high-stakes implications for both conferences, there are several key player projections worth monitoring. Below are the consensus projections for the top five players by point total in this game.

Nikola Jokic (24.5 Points) I trust the data here, which suggests a higher usage rate for the Nuggets’ stars due to significant roster gaps. Forward Aaron Gordon is listed as Out with a hamstring injury. Gordon accounts for roughly 6.6% of the team’s total points and his absence vacates a large portion of Denver’s offense.

Without Gordon’s interior scoring presence, I believe Jokic will be forced to look for his own shot more frequently to compensate for the missing production. Given that Jokic recently returned from a knee issue and looked efficient against the Clippers, I expect him to be aggressive in surpassing the 24.5-point mark.

Jalen Brunson (25.5 Points) Brunson enters this game with the highest point projection of the night at 25.5. The Knicks are dealing with their own health questions, as Josh Hart and Miles McBride are dealing with injuries. If the Knicks’ rotation is thinned out, the offensive burden on Brunson will likely increase.

However, he faces a Denver team that maintains a solid Net Rating, indicating a generally sturdy performance on both ends of the floor. Bettors should monitor the final status of Hart and McBride; if they sit, Brunson’s volume usually ticks up, favoring a performance that exceeds his projected total.

Activating Your Sleeper Promo Code

Getting started with Sleeper to wager on the Knicks vs. Nuggets game is a straightforward process. To claim the welcome offer, users must first create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify their identity. During this sign-up process, it is strictly required to enter promo code WTOP to unlock the bonus funds.

Once the account is registered, the next step is funding the account using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. While a minimum deposit of just $10 is required to activate the automatic $20 bonus, new users should be strategic about this first transaction. Sleeper applies the 100% deposit match specifically to your first-time deposit.

Maximize the Value: To receive the full potential value of $120, you must make a first-time deposit of $100. This triggers the maximum $100 match plus the fixed $20 sign-up bonus.

To receive the full potential value of $120, you must make a first-time deposit of $100. This triggers the maximum $100 match plus the fixed $20 sign-up bonus. Flexible Options: You do not need to deposit the full $100 to participate. The match is dollar-for-dollar up to the limit. For example, if you deposit $50, you will receive a $50 match.

You do not need to deposit the full $100 to participate. The match is dollar-for-dollar up to the limit. For example, if you deposit $50, you will receive a $50 match. Strategic Deposit: If you only deposit the minimum $10, you will trigger the $20 bonus, but your deposit match will be limited to that $10.

By carefully selecting your initial deposit amount, you can ensure you have the desired bankroll to play along with the player projections for tonight’s NBA action.