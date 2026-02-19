Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks vs. Pistons, NBA Thursday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

All new users can redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a generous daily fantasy bonus to use for the NBA’s return from the All-Star break with a massive slate tonight.



New customers who redeem this offer will receive a 100% deposit match. Sign up with a new account and make your first deposit on the app, and Sleeper will match 100% of that initial deposit up to $100.

Use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to gain a $100 bonus, and place your favorite NBA player prop entries from there.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

Tonight’s game features the Knicks and Pistons squaring off at the “World’s Most Famous Arena,” and the market is buzzing.

Check out the table below for the details on unlocking this offer.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Understanding the Value

Let’s break down why we are highlighting this specific offer. As the Knicks and Pistons prepare for their 07:30 PM EST tip, new Sleeper customers have a unique opportunity to pad their account before making a single pick. The structure here is unique: you get an instant $20 bonus just for the qualifying deposit, stacked on top of a 100% deposit match up to $100.

If you are watching the game on MSG or Amazon Prime Video, this means you can secure up to $120 in total bonuses to use on tonight’s player projections. This offer is exclusive to new users in participating states, and whether you are backing the home squad in New York or the visiting powerhouse from Detroit, it ensures you are starting with a distinct advantage.

NBA Props, Analysis Tonight

Tonight’s slate isn’t just about the Eastern Conference battle at MSG; we also have a fascinating Western Conference nightcap between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs. We’ve crunched the numbers and identified the highest points projections on the board to help guide your strategy.

Player Opponent PPG Points O/U Prop Jalen Brunson (NYK) DET 27 27.5 Cade Cunningham (DET) NYK 25.3 24.5 Devin Booker (PHX) SAS 25.2 25.5 Victor Wembanyama (SAS) PHX 24.4 22.5 Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) DET 19.8 19.5

Jalen Brunson is the headline act tonight with a projection of 27.5 points. We know the Knicks are sitting on a solid 6.4 Net Rating this season, but the situation regarding OG Anunoby is the X-factor. He is currently listed as Questionable with a toe injury. If he sits, the usage rate for Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns (19.5 O/U) is going to spike.

On the other side of the floor, you have to give a shoutout to this Detroit Pistons team. They enter the post-All-Star break with a shocking 40-13 record, boasting the best winning percentage in the NBA. Cade Cunningham (24.5 points) has a clean bill of health and a full supporting cast.

In the late window, Victor Wembanyama (22.5) and Devin Booker (25.5) are the stars to check out. Both of these teams are in the top 10 in terms of defensive net rating, with the Spurs at 3rd and the Suns at 10th, which means scoring could be hard to come by tonight.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Getting set up on Sleeper before the Knicks and Pistons tip off is straightforward, but you need to be smart about your first deposit to get the full value. Follow these steps to ensure you lock in the maximum bonus with code WTOP.