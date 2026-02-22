Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for NBA Picks (Feb. 22)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Date Last Verified February 22, 2026 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Sleeper Promo Code Details

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA promo tonight

Player Opponent Points O/U Prop Luka Doncic vs. Boston 29.5 Jaylen Brown vs. Lakers 27.5 Austin Reaves vs. Boston 20.5 LeBron James vs. Boston 19.5 Payton Pritchard vs. Lakers 17.5

Key Matchups

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code

Create Your Account: Click here to register You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input promo code WTOP to qualify for the exclusive welcome package. Make Your First Deposit: Select a secure payment method to fund your account. This step is critical for determining the total value of your bonus.

Maximizing Your Deposit Match

To get the full $120 value: Deposit $100. This triggers the max $100 match + the $20 sign-up bonus.

Basketball fans tuning in for NBA action on Sunday, including the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers, have a massive opportunity to pad their bankrolls. By activating the, new users can unlock a lucrative welcome package that includes a $20 sign-up bonus—requiring just a minimum $10 deposit—alongside a 100% deposit match up to $100.This offer is the perfect entry point. Whether you’re looking to back the Lakers’ new-look superteam or ride with the resilient Celtics, these bonus funds give us plenty of ammunition for today’s NBA slate. Plus, if you’re handicapping the college ranks, this bonus applies to college basketball action as well.With the Celtics set to tip off against the Lakers this afternoon, we’re looking to leverage every edge possible for the 2025-26 Regular Season. As the action unfolds in Los Angeles, new users can secure a substantial bankroll boost to apply toward player props and fantasy contests. Here is the breakdown of the current welcome offer available for today’s slate:As the Lakers prepare to host the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena, we have a unique opportunity to maximize our engagement. The current Sleeper welcome offer provides a two-part incentive: aupon a minimum deposit of $10, combined with a. This brings the total potential value of the promotion to. That’s ample capital to explore the prop markets for the 3:30 PM PST tip-off or hedge your bets across the week’s college basketball schedule. This offer is exclusively available to new Sleeper customers who meet the necessary age requirements and are located in a participating state.With a limited slate scheduled for February 22, 2026, the spotlight is firmly on the showdown at Crypto.com Arena. While lines for other games might be slow to trickle out, the Lakers-Celtics matchup offers several high-profile lines we can attack right now. Below are the top five available player point totals I’m eyeing for today’s action.When we dig into the numbers, a significant discrepancy jumps out for. His points prop is sitting at, yet his recorded season average is an impressive. Reaves has looked sharp since returning from injury, and with the Lakers entering this contest with a clean bill of health, he appears to be a focal point of the offense. On the Celtics’ side,is shouldering the load, carrying a high expectation with a line of. We’re also seeing value down the roster;sees an elevated line at. Pritchard has been seeing increased usage and volume without Jayson Tatum, making him a sneaky play for those looking for deeper value. Elsewhere,tops the board at, whilehas a surprisingly modest line offor such a high-profile rivalry game.With the afternoon tip-off approaching, claiming the Sleeper welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you maximize both the sign-up bonus and the deposit match in time for the broadcast on NBC and Peacock.While a minimum deposit of just $10 gets you the automatic $20 bonus, we highly recommend looking at the bigger picture.Once the funds hit your account, you’re ready to dive into the fantasy contests for today’s marquee matchup in Los Angeles or turn your attention to the college hardwood. Good luck!