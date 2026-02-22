Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for NBA Picks (Feb. 22)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Basketball fans tuning in for NBA action on Sunday, including the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers, have a massive opportunity to pad their bankrolls. By activating the Sleeper promo code WTOPhere, new users can unlock a lucrative welcome package that includes a $20 sign-up bonus—requiring just a minimum $10 deposit—alongside a 100% deposit match up to $100.
This offer is the perfect entry point. Whether you’re looking to back the Lakers’ new-look superteam or ride with the resilient Celtics, these bonus funds give us plenty of ammunition for today’s NBA slate. Plus, if you’re handicapping the college ranks, this bonus applies to college basketball action as well.
Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks
With the Celtics set to tip off against the Lakers this afternoon, we’re looking to leverage every edge possible for the 2025-26 Regular Season. As the action unfolds in Los Angeles, new users can secure a substantial bankroll boost to apply toward player props and fantasy contests.
Here is the breakdown of the current welcome offer available for today’s slate:
Sleeper Promo Code
WTOP
New User Offer
$120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100)
Date Last Verified
February 22, 2026
Terms and Conditions
18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
Sleeper Promo Code Details
As the Lakers prepare to host the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena, we have a unique opportunity to maximize our engagement. The current Sleeper welcome offer provides a two-part incentive: a $20 bonus credited immediately upon a minimum deposit of $10, combined with a 100% deposit match up to $100.
This brings the total potential value of the promotion to $120. That’s ample capital to explore the prop markets for the 3:30 PM PST tip-off or hedge your bets across the week’s college basketball schedule. This offer is exclusively available to new Sleeper customers who meet the necessary age requirements and are located in a participating state.
How to Use Your Sleeper NBA promo tonight
With a limited slate scheduled for February 22, 2026, the spotlight is firmly on the showdown at Crypto.com Arena. While lines for other games might be slow to trickle out, the Lakers-Celtics matchup offers several high-profile lines we can attack right now.
Below are the top five available player point totals I’m eyeing for today’s action.
Player
Opponent
Points O/U Prop
Luka Doncic
vs. Boston
29.5
Jaylen Brown
vs. Lakers
27.5
Austin Reaves
vs. Boston
20.5
LeBron James
vs. Boston
19.5
Payton Pritchard
vs. Lakers
17.5
Key Matchups
When we dig into the numbers, a significant discrepancy jumps out for Austin Reaves. His points prop is sitting at 20.5, yet his recorded season average is an impressive 25.55 points per game. Reaves has looked sharp since returning from injury, and with the Lakers entering this contest with a clean bill of health, he appears to be a focal point of the offense.
On the Celtics’ side, Jaylen Brown is shouldering the load, carrying a high expectation with a line of 27.5 points. We’re also seeing value down the roster; Payton Pritchard sees an elevated line at 17.5 points. Pritchard has been seeing increased usage and volume without Jayson Tatum, making him a sneaky play for those looking for deeper value.
Elsewhere, Luka Doncic tops the board at 29.5 points, while LeBron James has a surprisingly modest line of 19.5 points for such a high-profile rivalry game.
How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code
With the afternoon tip-off approaching, claiming the Sleeper welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you maximize both the sign-up bonus and the deposit match in time for the broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
Create Your Account: Click here to register You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and age.
Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input promo code WTOP to qualify for the exclusive welcome package.
Make Your First Deposit: Select a secure payment method to fund your account. This step is critical for determining the total value of your bonus.
Maximizing Your Deposit Match
While a minimum deposit of just $10 gets you the automatic $20 bonus, we highly recommend looking at the bigger picture. Sleeper matches your very first deposit 100%, up to a maximum of $100.
To get the full $120 value: Deposit $100. This triggers the max $100 match + the $20 sign-up bonus.
Flexible options: You aren’t forced to go big. If you deposit $50, you receive a $50 match + the $20 bonus.
Strategy Note: If you only deposit the minimum $10, you get the $10 match and the $20 bonus, but you forfeit the chance to have a larger amount matched later. If your bankroll allows, maximizing that initial deposit is the smartest play.
Once the funds hit your account, you’re ready to dive into the fantasy contests for today’s marquee matchup in Los Angeles or turn your attention to the college hardwood. Good luck!