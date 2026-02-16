Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for Duke-Syracuse, CBB Monday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Go big on college basketball this week by signing up with Sleeper promo code WTOP and grabbing $120 in bonuses. New daily fantasy players can score a $20 sign-up bonus and up to $100 in deposit bonuses.

With a premier doubleheader airing on ESPN this Monday, new users have the perfect opportunity to utilize this Sleeper promo. Whether you are backing the Duke Blue Devils at home in Durham or analyzing the defensive matchup between Houston and Iowa State in Ames, this offer provides a substantial boost to your initial bankroll.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball

The welcome package is designed to give players flexibility across the college basketball marketplace. By combining a fixed signup bonus with a deposit match, users can secure up to $120 in total value to apply toward props for the Syracuse vs. Duke or Houston vs. Iowa State matchups.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Details and Eligibility

The current Sleeper welcome offer delivers a comprehensive boost for college basketball fans preparing for Monday night’s ESPN doubleheader. Designed specifically for new Sleeper customers, this promotion combines two distinct benefits into one package. First, users receive a $20 bonus immediately after signing up and making a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Additionally, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100. This means a user depositing the maximum eligible amount of $100 would start with $220 in total playable funds—their initial capital, the match, and the signup bonus.

To participate, users must meet specific eligibility requirements. This offer is valid only for individuals who do not already have a Sleeper account, are located in a participating state where fantasy sports are legal, and meet the minimum age criteria. With the Syracuse vs. Duke game tipping off at 07:00 PM EST followed by the heavyweight Big 12 clash between Houston and Iowa State, claiming this promo ensures you have maximum flexibility to engage with the night’s premier college hoops action.

How to Use Your Sleeper College Basketball Promo Monday Night

With two marquee matchups on the schedule for February 16, 2026, there is plenty of value to be found in the player prop market. Below are the top five scoring projections available for Monday night’s slate, highlighting the offensive leaders from Duke, Syracuse, Houston, and Iowa State.

Player Opponent PPG Points O/U Prop Cameron Boozer (Duke) Syracuse 22.8 22.5 Kingston Flemings (Houston) Iowa State 16.4 16.5 Emanuel Sharp (Houston) Iowa State 16.6 15.5 Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State) Houston 18.4 15.5 Isaiah Evans (Duke) Syracuse 14.4 15.5

The slate is headlined by Duke freshman sensation Cameron Boozer, who carries the highest scoring expectation of the night. Boozer has been dominant for the Blue Devils, averaging a team-high 22.8 points per game on 57.5% shooting. Coming off a strong performance in Duke’s recent win over Clemson, he faces a Syracuse defense tasked with slowing down a frontcourt that also features Isaiah Evans. Evans’ line sits at 15.5 points, slightly higher than his season average of 14.4, as Duke looks to extend its home winning streak at Cameron Indoor.

In the massive Big 12 showdown, the Iowa State Cyclones host the Houston Cougars in a battle of elite defenses. Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic leads his squad with an impressive 18.4 points per game. However, expectations are tempered against Houston’s stifling unit, resulting in a line set at 15.5. On the other side, Houston’s backcourt duo of Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp face similar resistance in Ames. Flemings’ line is set virtually identical to his season average of 16.4 points, while Sharp looks to clear 15.5 points, a number he has eclipsed on average (16.6 PPG) this season following his 23-point explosion against Kansas State.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Monday Night Basketball

With two high-stakes conference matchups on Monday, there is no better time to get in on the action. To claim the deposit match offer, users must enter Promo Code WTOP during the registration process.

Follow the steps below to ensure you maximize the value of this promotion before the games tip off on ESPN.

Step-by-Step Guide

Create Your Account: Start signing up by clicking on any of the links on this page. You will need to register a new account by providing standard personal information (name, email, date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted, input promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to unlock the deposit match offer. Secure $20 No-Deposit Bonus: New players will receive a $20 bonus immediately after setting up a new user profile.

Understanding the Deposit Match

It is crucial to understand how the match works to ensure you don’t leave value on the table. Sleeper will only match your very first deposit.