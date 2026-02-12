Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Lakers-Mavericks, NBA Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Basketball enthusiasts gearing up for the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers clash at Crypto.com Arena on February 12, 2026, have a prime opportunity to enhance their viewing experience. By utilizing the Sleeper promo code WTOP, new users can unlock a generous welcome package designed to boost their bankroll ahead of the 7:00 PM PST tip-off.







This exclusive offer grants a $20 bonus simply for signing up and depositing at least $10, combined with a 100% deposit match up to $100. With up to $120 in total bonus funds available, fans can seamlessly jump into the action and make selections on their favorite player projections for this highly anticipated Thursday night matchup.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Feb. 12 NBA

As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, new users can take advantage of the current Sleeper sign-up offer. Review the details below to ensure eligibility before the game tips off.

The Sleeper welcome offer is designed to maximize value for new customers through a two-part bonus structure. First, users who create an account and deposit at least $10 receive an automatic $20 bonus. Additionally, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match on that initial transaction up to $100. This means a user depositing the maximum eligible amount of $100 would receive $100 in matched funds plus the $20 sign-up bonus, totaling $120 in extra site credit to build their bankroll.

This promotion is exclusively available to new Sleeper customers who meet the age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. With the Dallas Mavericks facing the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 7:00 PM PST, it is an ideal time to claim this offer. Eligible fans can secure their bonus funds just in time to make picks on the action unfolding at Crypto.com Arena, leveraging the extra capital on the night’s extensive slate of player projections.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA promo tonight

With the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena, fans have several intriguing statistics to consider. Below are the top player projections based on the highest point totals expected for this matchup.

Matchup Analysis and Prediction

The most compelling statistical case on the board belongs to Austin Reaves. The Lakers guard has been highly efficient this season, averaging 25.70 points per game on 50.83% shooting from the field. Tonight, the consensus projection for Reaves is set at 22.5 points—significantly lower than his season average.

Context further supports looking at a higher total for Reaves. The Lakers are dealing with significant absences in the frontcourt, with Deandre Ayton officially listed as Out due to a knee injury. Ayton’s absence vacates his 12.96 field goal attempts per game, likely forcing Reaves to increase his volume. Additionally, Reaves has been reliable from the charity stripe, boasting an 87.05% free throw percentage, which helps stabilize his scoring floor.

On the Mavericks’ side, Naji Marshall carries a high scoring projection of 18.5 points. However, fans should exercise caution as Marshall is currently listed as Questionable with a foot injury. With Dallas missing key pieces like Kyrie Irving (Out, Knee) and Cooper Flagg (Out, Foot), the scoring load is available, but Marshall’s health status makes this a riskier choice compared to the data backing Reaves.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code for Lakers vs Mavericks

Getting started with Sleeper ahead of the 7:00 PM PST tip-off at Crypto.com Arena is a straightforward process. By following the steps below, new users can secure their welcome bonus and begin selecting projections for tonight’s Western Conference showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.