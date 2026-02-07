Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Super Bowl 60 Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a fantasy bonus for the Super Bowl with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Register here to unlock a deposit match and begin with a free pick.









New customers who apply the Sleeper promo code will have a 100% deposit match. Gain up to a $100 bonus for picks on the Seahawks vs. Patriots. Plus, be sure to use the free pick for Sam Darnold in your first contest. You can take the quarterback to record over 0.5 passing yards for the Seahawks.

Darnold has already had quite the journey after being selected third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s played for a total of five teams, having a breakout year with the Vikings last season, but they decided not to pay him after failing to perform in the playoffs. That’s not been the case with the Seahawks, especially after getting some redemption with a huge outing in the NFC title game.

On the other side, Drake Maye is a big question mark for the Patriots. He’s been struggling with a shoulder injury and illness since the AFC Championship.

Sign up here to make your picks on these quarterbacks and other players with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Get a $100 bonus in time for the Super Bowl.

Make Super Bowl Picks with the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match In-App Promotions Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Protected Picks and Picks on Sale Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States

This fantasy app allows users to follow along with game casts and chat with friends. Take the free pick for Darnold and add several other legs to increase your winnings for a Super Bowl contest. These are just some of the popular markets:

Kenneth Walker III: 0.5 anytime TDs

Drake Maye: 220.5 passing yards

TreVeyon Henderson: 18.5 rushing yards

Cooper Kupp: 3.5 receptions

Rhamondre Stevenson: 49.5 rushing yards

Mack Hollins: 28.5 receiving yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 94.5 receiving yards

Jason Myers: 2.5 FG made

Stefon Diggs: 0.5 anytime TDs

Rashid Shaheed: 1.5 receptions

Hunter Henry: 39.5 receiving yards

Kayshon Boutte: 2.5 receptions

Drake Thomas: 2.5 assisted tackles

Sleeper Promo Code Activates $100 Bonus for the Seahawks-Patriots

Prepare for the most anticipated football game of the year by completing these steps for a daily fantasy bonus:

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and other account information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking.

The amount of your first deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100.

Create a Super Squad for a $25 Protected Pick

Sleeper regularly adds picks on sale, multiplier boosts and entry boosts. Take advantage of these in-app offers to score larger payouts and have a better chance at winning.

And try creating a Super Squad with at least five friends. You’ll be awarded with a $25 protected pick. If this loses, you’ll get another chance with a bonus.

Register through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Grab a $100 fantasy bonus for Super Bowl picks and begin with a free pick.