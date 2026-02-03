Senators take on the Hurricanes on 4-game winning streak

Ottawa Senators (27-21-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (34-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7…

Ottawa Senators (27-21-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (34-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -201, Senators +166; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina has a 34-15-6 record overall and a 20-8-2 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have a +30 scoring differential, with 187 total goals scored and 157 given up.

Ottawa is 27-21-7 overall and 13-11-3 on the road. The Senators have a 5-10-3 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers has 14 goals and 27 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Sanderson has 10 goals and 35 assists for the Senators. Dylan Cozens has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-1-3, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Senators: 6-2-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.