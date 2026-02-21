Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Downingtown West High School 44, Spring-Ford 41
Meadowbrook Christian School 31, Columbia County Christian School 28
Slippery Rock 38, Oil City 36
South Park 47, Beaver Area 29
Wilmington 51, Maplewood 28
PIAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
District 1=
Upper Dublin 54, Garnet Valley 22
Consolation=
Bensalem 55, Tennent 32
Conestoga 44, Haverford High School 31
Methacton 46, Phoenixville 41
Neshaminy 47, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 30
Class 5A=
District 2=
Semifinal=
North Pocono 44, Dallas 41
Class 4A=
District 11=
Allentown Central Catholic 46, Northwestern Lehigh 42
Blue Mountain 49, Lehighton 34
North Schuylkill 46, Tamaqua 40
Quarterfinal=
Palmerton 41, Wilson 39
District 10=
Quarterfinal=
Corry 31, Fort LeBoeuf 28
Fairview 41, General McLane 20
District 2=
Semifinal=
Valley View 74, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 45
District 1=
Final=
Villa Joseph Marie High School 38, Springfield Montco 29
Class 3A=
District 10=
Eisenhower 66, Greenville 35
Quarterfinals=
Class 2A=
District 10=
Quarterfinal=
Harbor Creek 41, Conneaut 37
Kennedy Catholic High School 87, Saegertown 22
Mercer 44, Sharpsville 28
District 4=
Muncy 40, Northwest 31
Southern Columbia 48, Northeast Bradford 33
Semifinal=
District 1=
Final=
Faith Christian 43, Renaissance Academy Charter School 36
Class 1A=
District 1=
Final=
Delaware County Christian School 48, Sacred Heart Academy 43
WPIAL Playoffs=
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
South Fayette 66, Peters Township 27
Thomas Jefferson 69, Penn-Trafford 41
Class 4A=
Consolation=
Belle Vernon 42, Burrell 25
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Beaver Falls 30
Shady Side Academy 55, Seton-LaSalle 36
