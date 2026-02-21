Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Downingtown West High School 44, Spring-Ford 41 Meadowbrook Christian School 31, Columbia County Christian School 28 Slippery…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Downingtown West High School 44, Spring-Ford 41

Meadowbrook Christian School 31, Columbia County Christian School 28

Slippery Rock 38, Oil City 36

South Park 47, Beaver Area 29

Wilmington 51, Maplewood 28

PIAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

District 1=

Upper Dublin 54, Garnet Valley 22

Consolation=

Bensalem 55, Tennent 32

Conestoga 44, Haverford High School 31

Methacton 46, Phoenixville 41

Neshaminy 47, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 30

Class 5A=

District 2=

Semifinal=

North Pocono 44, Dallas 41

Class 4A=

District 11=

Allentown Central Catholic 46, Northwestern Lehigh 42

Blue Mountain 49, Lehighton 34

North Schuylkill 46, Tamaqua 40

Quarterfinal=

Palmerton 41, Wilson 39

District 10=

Quarterfinal=

Corry 31, Fort LeBoeuf 28

Fairview 41, General McLane 20

District 2=

Semifinal=

Valley View 74, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 45

District 1=

Final=

Villa Joseph Marie High School 38, Springfield Montco 29

Class 3A=

District 10=

Eisenhower 66, Greenville 35

Quarterfinals=

Class 2A=

District 10=

Quarterfinal=

Harbor Creek 41, Conneaut 37

Kennedy Catholic High School 87, Saegertown 22

Mercer 44, Sharpsville 28

District 4=

Muncy 40, Northwest 31

Southern Columbia 48, Northeast Bradford 33

Semifinal=

District 1=

Final=

Faith Christian 43, Renaissance Academy Charter School 36

Class 1A=

District 1=

Final=

Delaware County Christian School 48, Sacred Heart Academy 43

WPIAL Playoffs=

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

South Fayette 66, Peters Township 27

Thomas Jefferson 69, Penn-Trafford 41

Class 4A=

Consolation=

Belle Vernon 42, Burrell 25

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Beaver Falls 30

Shady Side Academy 55, Seton-LaSalle 36

