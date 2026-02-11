San Antonio plays Golden State following Castle’s 40-point game

San Antonio Spurs (36-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-25, eighth in the Western Conference) San…

San Antonio Spurs (36-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-25, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -6.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio takes on the Golden State Warriors after Stephon Castle scored 40 points in the Spurs’ 138-125 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors are 19-15 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 28.7 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.1.

The Spurs are 23-13 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio scores 118.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Warriors are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Warriors allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors won 109-108 in the last meeting on Nov. 15. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 49 points, and Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Moody is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Gui Santos is averaging 12.0 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 40.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 12.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Spurs: 6-3, averaging 118.1 points, 47.2 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), Will Richard: day to day (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (glute), Seth Curry: out (back).

Spurs: Lindy Waters III: day to day (knee).

