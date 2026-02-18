San Antonio faces Phoenix, seeks 7th straight victory

Phoenix Suns (32-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (38-16, second in the Western Conference) Austin, Texas;…

Phoenix Suns (32-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (38-16, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -7.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Spurs take on Phoenix.

The Spurs are 24-13 in conference play. San Antonio has a 6-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Suns have gone 22-16 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference with 15.0 fast break points per game led by Devin Booker averaging 3.3.

The Spurs’ 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Suns give up. The Suns are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 45.6% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 111-102 in the last matchup on Nov. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 48.4% and averaging 19.4 points for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

Booker is averaging 25.2 points and 6.3 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-2, averaging 120.1 points, 47.1 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 110.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Lindy Waters III: day to day (knee).

Suns: Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder), Cole Anthony: day to day (not injury related), Grayson Allen: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.