San Antonio faces New York on 11-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (43-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (38-22, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to keep its 11-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on New York.

The Knicks are 22-8 in home games. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 6.1.

The Spurs are 22-10 on the road. San Antonio is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 118.5 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

The 117.3 points per game the Knicks score are 5.6 more points than the Spurs give up (111.7). The Spurs score 7.0 more points per game (118.5) than the Knicks allow (111.5).

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Knicks 134-132 in their last meeting on Jan. 1. Julian Champagnie led the Spurs with 36 points, and Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 26.7 points and 6.1 assists for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 18.3 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Stephon Castle is shooting 46.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Spurs: 10-0, averaging 126.1 points, 48.1 rebounds, 32.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Mason Plumlee: day to day (reconditioning).

