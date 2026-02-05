Robertson gets 200th goal, Benn scores 2 and Stars top Blues 5-4 for 6th straight win

DALLAS (AP) — Stars captain Jamie Benn snapped a 15-game goal drought by scoring twice, including the game-winner with 23…

DALLAS (AP) — Stars captain Jamie Benn snapped a 15-game goal drought by scoring twice, including the game-winner with 23 seconds left, and Dallas beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Wednesday night to go into the Olympic break with a six-game winning streak.

Jason Robertson became the first player from the NHL’s 2017 draft class to score 200 career goals. He and Benn each had an assist for the Stars. Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, the helper coming on Benn’s goal in the second period that was his first since Dec. 23.

Robertson scored his 32nd goal this season in the first off a nifty pass from Mikko Rantanen, who had to regain control of the puck while going toward the net and pushed it across to Robertson to his right. It was the 431st career game for Robertson, the 39th overall pick in 2017 after the Stars had already taken defenseman Miro Heiskanen and goalie Jake Oettinger in that draft.

Oettinger, one of seven Stars going to the Olympics, made 14 saves to win his sixth game in a row. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who will be on Canada’s Olympic team, stopped 23 shots.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist for the Blues, who won only once in their last nine games before the break. Pavel Buchnevich had a power-play goal for St. Louis, which has scored with the man advantage in seven of its last eight games.

Jimmy Snuggerud’s unassisted goal in the third made him the first Blues rookie since Kevin Shattenkirk in 2011 to have a six-game point streak. Snuggerud also assisted on Alexey Toropchenko’s goal with 4:29 left that tied it at 4.

It is the longest winning streak this season for Dallas, all by one goal and three of them against the Blues.

Up next

Both teams host Seattle in their first game after the Olympic break. Dallas plays the Kraken on Feb. 25, and St. Louis takes them on the next day.

