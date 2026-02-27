Red Wings visit the Hurricanes after Larkin’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (34-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (37-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Detroit Red Wings (34-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (37-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Dylan Larkin’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win.

Carolina is 37-15-6 overall and 22-8-2 at home. The Hurricanes are 14-2-3 in one-goal games.

Detroit is 34-19-6 overall and 16-9-4 in road games. The Red Wings have a +one scoring differential, with 174 total goals scored and 173 conceded.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Red Wings won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 26 goals and 19 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 19 goals and 43 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-0-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.