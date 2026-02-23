Raptors play the Thunder in non-conference action

Oklahoma City Thunder (44-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (34-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Tuesday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (44-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (34-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Oklahoma City play in non-conference action.

The Raptors are 16-13 in home games. Toronto ranks third in the NBA with 29.3 assists per game led by Immanuel Quickley averaging 6.1.

The Thunder are 20-7 on the road. Oklahoma City has a 2-6 record in one-possession games.

The Raptors average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up (14.3). The Thunder are shooting 48.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46.0% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 103-101 in the last matchup on Jan. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 22 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Raptors. Quickley is averaging 18.4 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: out (personal).

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (abdomen), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdomen), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Alex Caruso: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.