Podziemski, Warriors take on the Pelicans

Golden State Warriors (30-27, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-42, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors take on Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans in Western Conference action.

The Pelicans are 9-26 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is 7-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors are 20-16 in Western Conference play. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 29.1 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.1.

The Pelicans average 114.8 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 113.9 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 14.6 per game the Pelicans give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 104-96 in the last matchup on Nov. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.3 points for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

Podziemski is averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 114.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Yves Missi: day to day (calf), Trey Murphy III: day to day (shoulder), Micah Peavy: day to day (toe), Dejounte Murray: day to day (achilles).

Warriors: Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Draymond Green: out (back), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

