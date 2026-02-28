Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 28, 2026, 8:59 AM

Villanova at Florida Atlantic — FAUSports.com

Indiana State at Penn State — FloSports

La Salle at Davidson — USA

NC State at Pittsburgh — ACCN, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — Fubo Sports, MLB.TV

New York at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV

Vegas at Pittsburgh — TNT, HBO Max, Sling TV, TNT WEB

MLS: New York City vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV

Sports
