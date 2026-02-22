Overtime hockey heartbreak closes Milan Cortina Olympics for Canada

MILAN (AP) — Canada’s Olympic run in Italy ended with a 2-1 overtime loss to the United States in the…

MILAN (AP) — Canada’s Olympic run in Italy ended with a 2-1 overtime loss to the United States in the men’s hockey final on Sunday.

Jack Hughes scored 1:41 into overtime, left alone in the slot during 3-on-3 play as Canada scrambled after surrendering an odd-man break seconds earlier. Matt Boldy also scored for the Americans, while Cale Makar had Canada’s only goal.

“It’s really disappointing, especially with the group we had,” Canada’s 19-year-old forward Macklin Celebrini said. “The whole time, we believed in ourselves. We had lots of chances, I had lots of chances, I missed. You get put in those situations, you have to capitalize on your opportunities, and I didn’t.

“We went through a lot. We’re all going to remember this time, but unfortunately, it’s going to be more motivational than celebration.”

The gold is the United States’ first in Olympic men’s hockey since the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

Canada played the final without captain Sidney Crosby, sidelined by a lower-body injury sustained when his right leg bent awkwardly in the quarterfinal win over Czechia. He also missed the 3-2 semifinal victory over Finland.

“It was a tough decision,” Crosby said. “Obviously in your head, you always want to be out there and find every way possible. But not at the expense of what needs to be done. And then watching how we played today, the guys played incredible.’’

