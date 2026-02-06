Orlando hosts Utah in non-conference action

Utah Jazz (16-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (26-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Saturday,…

Utah Jazz (16-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (26-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Utah Jazz in non-conference action.

The Magic are 16-9 on their home court. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.1 fast break points per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 3.9.

The Jazz are 6-19 on the road. Utah ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 43.8 rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 10.2.

The Magic average 115.0 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 126.8 the Jazz allow. The Jazz average 118.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the 115.5 the Magic give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 128-127 in overtime in the last matchup on Dec. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 19.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nurkic is averaging 11.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 113.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Jazz: Kevin Love: day to day (illness), Keyonte George: day to day (ankle), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), John Konchar: day to day (neck), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (not injury related), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (not injury related).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

