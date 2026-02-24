Organizers warn Indian-owned cricket teams in The Hundred not to freeze out Pakistani players

LONDON (AP) — Organizers and teams competing in The Hundred said Tuesday that the cricket competition was “inclusive” and “open…

LONDON (AP) — Organizers and teams competing in The Hundred said Tuesday that the cricket competition was “inclusive” and “open to all” after claims Indian-owned franchises could freeze out Pakistani players.

The England and Wales Cricket Board and all eight teams issued a joint statement after the BBC reported that Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds would not consider any Pakistani cricketers at The Hundred auction in March.

“The Hundred was established to reach new audiences, grow the game of cricket and ensure that everyone – regardless of their ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality or other – can feel they belong in our sport. This has been a guiding principle from the outset and remains at the heart of everything we do,” the statement read.

It said teams were committed to “selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability, and the needs of each team.”

The ECB said there were regulations to take “robust action” against discrimination.

“Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality,” it said.

It was reported that the governing body sent an email to the eight teams on Sunday, warning them that action would be taken if there is any evidence of discrimination, including ignoring players based on nationality.

A total of 67 Pakistani players — 63 men and four women — have submitted themselves for next month’s auction.

Longstanding geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan have cast a shadow over cricket for many years.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.