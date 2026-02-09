Olympic Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 10

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Feb. 10
ALPINE SKIING
1:00 a.m.
USA — Men’s Team Combined (Re-air)
4:30 a.m.
Streaming only — Women’s Team Combined: Downhill
USA — Women’s Team Combined: Downhill
7:50 a.m.
Streaming only — Women’s Team Combined: Slalom
8:00 a.m.
USA — Women’s Team Combined: Slalom
BIATHLON
7:30 a.m.
Streaming only — Men’s 20km Individual
4:30 p.m.
USA — Men’s 20km Individual
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
3:15 a.m.
Streaming only — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Qualifying
USA — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Qualifying
5:35 a.m.
Streaming only — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Finals
6:10 a.m.
USA — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Finals
10:00 a.m.
USA — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Finals
1:15 p.m.
NBC — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Finals
CURLING
8:05 a.m.
Streaming only — Mixed Doubles Bronze Final
9:00 a.m.
USA — Mixed Doubles Bronze Final
12:00 p.m.
USA — Mixed Doubles Gold Final
12:05 p.m.
Streaming only — Mixed Doubles Gold Final
5:00 p.m.
CNBC — Mixed Doubles Bronze Final (Re-air)
6:00 p.m.
CNBC — Mixed Doubles Gold Final
8:00 p.m.
USA — Mixed Doubles Bronze Final (Re-air)
9:00 p.m.
USA — Mixed Doubles Gold Final (Re-air)
FIGURE SKATING
2:00 a.m.
USA — Ice Dance: Rhythm Dance (Re-air)
12:15 p.m.
USA — Figure Skating Preview
12:30 p.m.
USA — On USA: Men’s Short
1:45 p.m.
NBC — On NBC: Men’s Short
FREESTYLE SKIING
5:15 a.m.
Streaming only — Men’s Moguls: Qualifying Round 1
5:45 a.m.
USA — Men’s Moguls: Qualifying Round 1
6:30 a.m.
Streaming only — Men’s Freeski Slopestyle: Final
USA — Men’s Freeski Slopestyle: Final
8:15 a.m.
Streaming only — Women’s Moguls: Qualifying Round 1
10:30 a.m.
USA — Women’s Moguls: Qualifying Round 1
12:00 p.m.
NBC — Men’s Freeski Slopestyle: Final
HOCKEY
6:10 a.m.
Streaming only — Japan vs. Sweden (Women’s Group B)
10:40 a.m.
Streaming only — Italy vs. Germany (Women’s Group B)
2:10 p.m.
USA — Canada vs. United States (Women’s Group A)
3:10 .m.
Streaming only — Finland vs. Switzerland (Women’s Group A)
11:00 p.m.
USA — Canada vs. United States (Women’s Group A) Re-air
LUGE
11:00 a.m.
Streaming only — Women’s Singles Luge: Runs 3-4
USA — Women’s Singles Luge: Run 3
12:45 p.m.
NBC — Women’s Singles Luge: Run 4
5:30 p.m.
USA — Women’s Singles Luge: Runs 3-4 (Re-air)
SHORT TRACK
4:30 a.m.
Streaming only — Mixed Team Relay Finals & More
11:30 a.m.
USA — Mixed Team Relay Finals & More
7:30 p.m.
USA — Mixed Team Relay Finals & More (Re-air)
SKI JUMPING
11:30 a.m.
Streaming only — Mixed Team Normal Hill
6:15 p.m.
USA — Mixed Team Normal Hill
