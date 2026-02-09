Olympic Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Feb. 10 ALPINE SKIING 1:00 a.m. USA — Men’s Team…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Feb. 10

ALPINE SKIING

1:00 a.m.

USA — Men’s Team Combined (Re-air)

4:30 a.m.

Streaming only — Women’s Team Combined: Downhill

USA — Women’s Team Combined: Downhill

7:50 a.m.

Streaming only — Women’s Team Combined: Slalom

8:00 a.m.

USA — Women’s Team Combined: Slalom

BIATHLON

7:30 a.m.

Streaming only — Men’s 20km Individual

4:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s 20km Individual

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

3:15 a.m.

Streaming only — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Qualifying

USA — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Qualifying

5:35 a.m.

Streaming only — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Finals

6:10 a.m.

USA — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Finals

10:00 a.m.

USA — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Finals

1:15 p.m.

NBC — Men’s & Women’s Sprint Classic: Finals

CURLING

8:05 a.m.

Streaming only — Mixed Doubles Bronze Final

9:00 a.m.

USA — Mixed Doubles Bronze Final

12:00 p.m.

USA — Mixed Doubles Gold Final

12:05 p.m.

Streaming only — Mixed Doubles Gold Final

5:00 p.m.

CNBC — Mixed Doubles Bronze Final (Re-air)

6:00 p.m.

CNBC — Mixed Doubles Gold Final

8:00 p.m.

USA — Mixed Doubles Bronze Final (Re-air)

9:00 p.m.

USA — Mixed Doubles Gold Final (Re-air)

FIGURE SKATING

2:00 a.m.

USA — Ice Dance: Rhythm Dance (Re-air)

12:15 p.m.

USA — Figure Skating Preview

12:30 p.m.

USA — On USA: Men’s Short

1:45 p.m.

NBC — On NBC: Men’s Short

FREESTYLE SKIING

5:15 a.m.

Streaming only — Men’s Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

5:45 a.m.

USA — Men’s Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

6:30 a.m.

Streaming only — Men’s Freeski Slopestyle: Final

USA — Men’s Freeski Slopestyle: Final

8:15 a.m.

Streaming only — Women’s Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

10:30 a.m.

USA — Women’s Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

12:00 p.m.

NBC — Men’s Freeski Slopestyle: Final

HOCKEY

6:10 a.m.

Streaming only — Japan vs. Sweden (Women’s Group B)

10:40 a.m.

Streaming only — Italy vs. Germany (Women’s Group B)

2:10 p.m.

USA — Canada vs. United States (Women’s Group A)

3:10 .m.

Streaming only — Finland vs. Switzerland (Women’s Group A)

11:00 p.m.

USA — Canada vs. United States (Women’s Group A) Re-air

LUGE

11:00 a.m.

Streaming only — Women’s Singles Luge: Runs 3-4

USA — Women’s Singles Luge: Run 3

12:45 p.m.

NBC — Women’s Singles Luge: Run 4

5:30 p.m.

USA — Women’s Singles Luge: Runs 3-4 (Re-air)

SHORT TRACK

4:30 a.m.

Streaming only — Mixed Team Relay Finals & More

11:30 a.m.

USA — Mixed Team Relay Finals & More

7:30 p.m.

USA — Mixed Team Relay Finals & More (Re-air)

SKI JUMPING

11:30 a.m.

Streaming only — Mixed Team Normal Hill

6:15 p.m.

USA — Mixed Team Normal Hill

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.