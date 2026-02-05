Olympic Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Feb. 6
ALPINE SKIING
11:30 p.m.
Streaming only — Men’s Downhill
Streaming only — Women’s Downhill: Training
USA — Men’s Downhill
CEREMONY
2 p.m.
NBC — 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
8:00 p.m.
NBC — 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Streaming only — 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
CURLING
2:35 a.m.
Streaming only — Czechia vs. United States (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Estonia vs. Italy (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — South Korea vs. Great Britain (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Sweden vs. Norway (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
2:55 a.m.
USA — Czechia vs. United States (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
10:00 p.m.
USA — Great Britain vs. Canada (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
10:05 p.m.
Streaming only — Great Britain vs. Canada (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
Streaming only — Switzerland vs. Sweden (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)
FIGURE SKATING
1:35 a.m.
USA — Team: Women’s Short
Noon
NBC — Team: Rhythm Dance
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Team: Pairs Short
1 p.m.
NBC — Team: Women’s Short
FREESTYLE SKIING
10:30 p.m.
Streaming only — Women’s Freeski Slopestyle: Qualifying
USA — Women’s Freeski Slopestyle: Qualifying
HOCKEY
12:10 a.m.
Streaming only — France vs. Japan (Women’s Group B)
2:40 a.m.
Streaming only — Czechia vs. Switzerland (Women’s Group A)
4:30 a.m.
USA — United States vs. Czechia (Women’s Group A) Re-air
SNOWBOARDING
6:30 a.m.
USA — Men’s Snowboard Big Air: Qualifying (Re-air)
