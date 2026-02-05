Olympic Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Feb. 6 ALPINE SKIING 11:30 p.m. Streaming only — Men’s…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 6

ALPINE SKIING

11:30 p.m.

Streaming only — Men’s Downhill

Streaming only — Women’s Downhill: Training

USA — Men’s Downhill

CEREMONY

2 p.m.

NBC — 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

8:00 p.m.

NBC — 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Streaming only — 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

CURLING

2:35 a.m.

Streaming only — Czechia vs. United States (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Estonia vs. Italy (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — South Korea vs. Great Britain (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Sweden vs. Norway (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

2:55 a.m.

USA — Czechia vs. United States (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

10:00 p.m.

USA — Great Britain vs. Canada (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

10:05 p.m.

Streaming only — Great Britain vs. Canada (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

Streaming only — Switzerland vs. Sweden (Mixed doubles Round-Robin)

FIGURE SKATING

1:35 a.m.

USA — Team: Women’s Short

Noon

NBC — Team: Rhythm Dance

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Team: Pairs Short

1 p.m.

NBC — Team: Women’s Short

FREESTYLE SKIING

10:30 p.m.

Streaming only — Women’s Freeski Slopestyle: Qualifying

USA — Women’s Freeski Slopestyle: Qualifying

HOCKEY

12:10 a.m.

Streaming only — France vs. Japan (Women’s Group B)

2:40 a.m.

Streaming only — Czechia vs. Switzerland (Women’s Group A)

4:30 a.m.

USA — United States vs. Czechia (Women’s Group A) Re-air

SNOWBOARDING

6:30 a.m.

USA — Men’s Snowboard Big Air: Qualifying (Re-air)

