Olympic figure skating coach remains banned during investigation of alleged physical abuse

MILAN (AP) — An Olympic figure skater’s coach remains banned from the Milan Cortina Winter Games while he is investigated for “physical and psychological abuse” alleged by his former athlete, sport’s highest court said Thursday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it dismissed an urgent appeal by Raimo Reinsalu of Estonia, who was provisionally suspended Saturday by the International Skating Union.

Reinsalu was listed to coach Meda Variakojytė of Lithuania in the women’s individual event that starts Tuesday.

“The provisional suspension is in place whilst the ISU investigates the matter and until a final decision is rendered,” CAS said.

Reinsalu appealed to the court arguing his ban from the Olympics caused “irreparable harm to his professional reputation and adversely affects the athlete he coaches.”

The court said the provisional ban “is not to imply any presumption of guilt, but to safeguard the integrity of the sport.”

