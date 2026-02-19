Olympic athletes elect Korean bobsled pilot and Estonian biathlete to represent them at IOC

MILAN (AP) — Athletes at the Milan Cortina Winter Games elected a South Korean bobsled pilot and an Estonian biathlete…

MILAN (AP) — Athletes at the Milan Cortina Winter Games elected a South Korean bobsled pilot and an Estonian biathlete on Thursday to represent them at the International Olympic Committee.

The eight-year terms for Yunjong Won and Johanna Talihärm will include voting with IOC members to pick a host for the 2036 Summer Games.

Won topped an 11-candidate ballot with 1,176 votes and Talihärm took the second IOC place with 983 votes. The IOC said 2,393 votes were cast, or 83.4% of the eligible athletes at the Winter Games.

The candidates who failed to win election included former Olympic champions Chinese figure skater Cong Han, Canadian ski cross racer Marielle Thompson and Ukrainian aerials skier Oleksandr Abramenko. Thompson placed third with 683 votes.

The 40-year-old Won piloted a four-man bobsled crew to take silver at their home 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. He also competed at Sochi in 2014 and Beijing in 2022.

The 32-year-old Talihärm also competed at each of the past three Winter Games editions.

On the current list of 107-strong IOC membership, they will replace Finland ice hockey player Emma Terho and Norwegian cross-country skier Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen whose eight-year terms expire Sunday. Athletes have a quota of 15 elected member places at the IOC.

Terho has represented athletes on the IOC Executive Board since 2021. Her predecessor on the board was Kirsty Coventry, who is now IOC president.

