Oklahoma City visits Dallas after overtime win against Denver

Oklahoma City Thunder (46-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (21-38, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits the Dallas Mavericks after the Thunder took down the Denver Nuggets 127-121 in overtime.

The Mavericks are 11-28 in conference matchups. Dallas gives up 118.0 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 33-9 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference scoring 119.5 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

The Mavericks make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.7%). The Thunder average 119.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the 118.0 the Mavericks give up.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Thunder defeated the Mavericks 132-111 in their last meeting on Dec. 6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, and Naji Marshall led the Mavericks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is shooting 53.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 115.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Caleb Martin: day to day (back), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Cooper Flagg: day to day (foot), P.J. Washington: day to day (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (neck), Klay Thompson: day to day (rest).

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (abdomen), Branden Carlson: out (back), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

