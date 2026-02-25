Oklahoma City faces Detroit on 3-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (45-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (42-14, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Wednesday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (45-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (42-14, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

The Pistons are 22-7 in home games. Detroit is the top team in the Eastern Conference averaging 57.2 points in the paint. Jalen Duren leads the Pistons with 13.7.

The Thunder are 21-7 in road games. Oklahoma City is 2-6 in one-possession games.

The Pistons make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.5%). The Thunder average 10.0 more points per game (119.4) than the Pistons allow their opponents to score (109.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 16.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 119.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: None listed.

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (abdomen), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdomen), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

