Ojediran and Herrington score 1st MLS goals, Rapids beat Timbers 2-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Hamzat Ojediran and Lucas Herrington each scored their first career MLS goal on Saturday to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0.

Zach Steffen stopped three shots and had his first shutout of the season for Colorado (1-1-0).

Ojediran opened the scoring in the seventh minute, when the 22-year-old midfielder ripped a straight-away shot from 35 yards that deflected off defender Finn Surman and rolled into the net.

The 18-year-old Herrington, at the back post, headed home a corner kick played in by Dante Sealy to make it 2-0 in the 53rd.

Jimer Fory was shown a straight red card in the 77th minute and Portland (1-1-0) played a man down the rest of the way.

The Rapids are 12-15-7 against Portland, 10-3-5 in Colorado.

James Pantemis had eight saves for the Timbers.

