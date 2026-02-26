OG.com Promo Code: Claim Five 100% Profit Boosts for NBA, NCAAB Predictions (Feb. 26)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who create an account through the OG.com promo code links receive a 100% profit boost for five straight days. Each boost is capped at $20, meaning you can score up to $100 extra.

We have plenty of NBA matchups to trade on Thursday, but one of the featured options on the site is the ranked college basketball game in West Lafayette, Indiana. No. 13 Michigan State has a 26% chance to get the win against No. 8 Purdue (77%). This means a $100 trade on MSU would result in a $357 payout after a win. Select the matchup to find other options for the spread and total.

NBA Games for the OG.com Promo Code

Select the “Build Parlay” tab to create an order with multiple NBA predictions. Find spreads, totals and moneylines for the following matchups on Thursday:

Hornets vs. Pacers

Heat vs. 76ers

Wizards vs. Hawks

Spurs vs. Nets

Rockets vs. Magic

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls

Kings vs. Mavericks

Lakers vs. Suns

Pelicans vs. Jazz

Timberwolves vs. Clippers

Kevin Durant and the Rockets will be taking on the Magic at 7:30 pm ET. Houston has a 57% chance to get the win on the road, but Paolo Banchero has been playing well. Next on Prime Video, the Timberwolves have a 66% chance to beat the Clippers.

Go to the live tab after action begins to make trades during games. This is a great way to secure winnings and find value based on momentum.

OG.com Promo Code Guide for New Users

Sports are the main attraction, but you can make predictions on politics, climate, culture and more on this prediction app. All new customers can complete the following steps to secure profit boosts:

Click here to unlock this OG.com promo code offer. Fill in your name, email, birthdate, etc. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Trade any amount with a 100% profit boost for the next five days.

If the trade wins, your profit will be doubled up to $20.

Make NCAAB and NBA Future Predictions

We are just a few days away from March, making it the perfect time to make predictions on the NCAA Tournament. Right now, Duke and Michigan each have an 18% chance to win the title. They are followed by Arizona, Houston, Florida, Illinois, UConn and Iowa State. There is also a market for predicting teams to make the Final Four.

In the NBA, you can buy contracts for the NBA Finals, MVP, Rookie of the Year and conference winners. The Thunder have a 41% chance to win the championship, with the Nuggets being the next closest at 15%.

Register through the links above to claim the best OG.com promo code offer. Get (5) 100% profit boosts and double your winnings.