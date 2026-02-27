Neymar scores milestone 2 for Santos and boosts case to be in Brazil World Cup squad

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar broke into the top 10 of Santos club’s all-time leading goalscorers this week after scoring…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar broke into the top 10 of Santos club’s all-time leading goalscorers this week after scoring twice in a 2-1 win against Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian league.

He also gathered more fans on his side in a bid to make Brazil’s squad for the World Cup.

The match on Thursday was only the third of the year for 34-year-old Neymar. He suffered an ACL injury in October 2023 and went through another knee surgery in December.

Critics were impressed not only by Neymar scoring twice but also in the way he did. The first came from a crossed shot that showed more power and accuracy than he had recently displayed. The second came after a run and a gentle lob over the goalkeeper.

“Last week some said I was the worst player in the world,” Neymar told SporTV after the game in a reference to a 2-1 defeat to Novorizontino in the Sao Paulo state championship. “But today I scored twice and that’s what matters. One day you’re no good, you should retire, on the other you have to go to the World Cup.”

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly said he will take only players who are 100% fit to the World Cup. But local players, analysts and coaches are increasingly defending Neymar’s credentials even if he is not at his best form.

“I am almost 100% sure he will take Neymar,” former Brazil and Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo told Globo Esporte. “He knows he will need Neymar’s intelligence and skill.”

He became Santos’ 10th highest goalscorer with 151 in two stints. Pelé tops the list with 1,061. Neymar is Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer with 79 in 125 matches.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.