New York plays Carolina after Lafreniere’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (35-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-28-6, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Thursday, 7…

Carolina Hurricanes (35-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-28-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes after Alexis Lafreniere’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Rangers’ 6-5 loss.

New York is 6-9-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 22-28-6 overall. The Rangers are 10-13-3 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Carolina has an 11-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 35-15-6 record overall. The Hurricanes have conceded 160 goals while scoring 191 for a +31 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams play this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 19 goals with 38 assists for the Rangers. Jonathan Tanner Miller has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 25 goals and 18 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.