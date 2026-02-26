New York brings losing streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (25-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-29-6, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Thursday, 8…

Philadelphia Flyers (25-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-29-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -125, Flyers +104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers look to end a four-game slide when they play the Philadelphia Flyers.

New York has a 6-10-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 22-29-6 record overall. The Rangers have gone 19-6-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Philadelphia has gone 25-21-11 overall with a 6-6-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers are 3-4-8 in games decided by a single goal.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won 6-3 in the previous meeting. Mika Zibanejad led the Rangers with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tanner Miller has 14 goals and 22 assists for the Rangers. Zibanejad has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Tippett has 19 goals and 16 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

