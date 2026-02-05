New Orleans takes on Minnesota following Murphy’s 44-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (13-40, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (32-20, fifth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Friday,…

New Orleans Pelicans (13-40, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (32-20, fifth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Trey Murphy III scored 44 points in the Pelicans’ 141-137 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Timberwolves have gone 18-15 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference scoring 119.6 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Pelicans are 7-26 in Western Conference play. New Orleans leads the Western Conference with 57.2 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 15.4.

The Timberwolves’ 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 14.8 per game the Pelicans give up. The Pelicans average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Timberwolves give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 125-116 in the last meeting on Dec. 5. Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 28 points, and Murphy led the Pelicans with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is scoring 22.1 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

Derik Queen is averaging 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pelicans. Murphy is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.