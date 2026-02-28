NASCAR-O’Reilly Focused Health 250 Results

Saturday At Circuit of the Americas Austin, Texas. Lap length: 3.41 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Shane Van…

Saturday

At Circuit of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 65 laps, 0 points.

2. (3) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 65, 50.

3. (10) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 65, 38.

4. (11) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 65, 46.

5. (12) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 65, 36.

6. (7) Brent Crews, Toyota, 65, 31.

7. (15) William Sawalich, Toyota, 65, 30.

8. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 65, 46.

9. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 65, 0.

10. (26) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 65, 27.

11. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 65, 26.

12. (14) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 65, 25.

13. (28) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 65, 24.

14. (8) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 65, 42.

15. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 65, 32.

16. (18) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 65, 22.

17. (24) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 65, 20.

18. (34) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 65, 19.

19. (6) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 65, 31.

20. (32) Patrick Staropoli, Chevrolet, 65, 17.

21. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 65, 0.

22. (31) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, 65, 15.

23. (16) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 65, 14.

24. (35) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, 65, 13.

25. (20) Nicholas Sanchez, Ford, 65, 12.

26. (27) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 65, 11.

27. (17) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 65, 10.

28. (36) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 65, 9.

29. (23) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 65, 8.

30. (29) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 65, 7.

31. (19) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 65, 8.

32. (30) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 65, 5.

33. (13) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 65, 7.

34. (33) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 64, 3.

35. (22) Sage Karam, Toyota, suspension, 53, 2.

36. (25) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, suspension, 35, 1.

37. (37) Baltazar Leguizamón, Chevrolet, accident, 33, 1.

38. (38) Austin J Hill, Chevrolet, suspension, 7, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 70.406 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 12 minutes, 56 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .780 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 12 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0; S.Van Gisbergen 1-5; C.Zilisch 6-17; A.Hill 18-21; S.Mayer 22; S.Van Gisbergen 23; C.Zilisch 24; B.Crews 25-28; S.Van Gisbergen 29-35; S.Mayer 36; C.Kvapil 37-38; S.Mayer 39-44; S.Van Gisbergen 45-57; B.Crews 58; N.Sanchez 59; J.Allgaier 60; S.Van Gisbergen 61-65

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Van Gisbergen, 5 times for 31 laps; C.Zilisch, 2 times for 13 laps; S.Mayer, 3 times for 8 laps; B.Crews, 2 times for 5 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Kvapil, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 1 lap; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 1; S.Creed, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 154; 2. J.Love, 126; 3. J.Allgaier, 115; 4. S.Creed, 106; 5. C.Kvapil, 95; 6. R.Caruth, 90; 7. S.Smith, 86; 8. C.Day, 86; 9. P.Retzlaff, 81; 10. S.Mayer, 78; 11. B.Jones, 73; 12. B.Poole, 70; 13. T.Gray, 69; 14. W.Sawalich, 66; 15. P.Staropoli, 60; 16. R.Sieg, 57.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

