Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Caseville 34, Mayville 28 Dearborn Divine Child 67, Liggett 52 Frankenmuth 52, Detroit Country Day 51 Gaylord…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caseville 34, Mayville 28

Dearborn Divine Child 67, Liggett 52

Frankenmuth 52, Detroit Country Day 51

Gaylord St Mary 62, Central Lake 37

Hale 78, Whittemore-Prescott 43

Hazel Park 53, Eastpointe East Detroit 14

Indian River-Inland Lakes 54, East Jordan 32

Lake City 42, Gladwin 39

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 64, Carson City-Crystal 2

Plainwell 53, Edwardsburg 44

Stanton Central Montcalm 45, White Cloud 37

Summerfield 54, Britton-Deerfield 16

Zion Christian 40, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Millington vs. Harbor Beach, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.