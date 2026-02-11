Miguel Andujar and the San Diego Padres finalize their $4 million, 1-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miguel Andujar and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday finalized their $4 million, one-year contract, a…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miguel Andujar and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday finalized their $4 million, one-year contract, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $2.2 million.

Andujar gets a $1.5 million salary, and the deal includes an $8 million mutual option for 2027 with a $2.5 million buyout.

His buyout can escalate based on plate appearances: $200,000 each for 200 and 250, $250,000 apiece for 300 and 350, $300,000 for 400, and $500,000 each for 500 and 600.

Andujar, who turns 30 on March 2, hit .318 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs last year for the Athletics and Cincinnati, which acquired him on July 31 for minor league right-hander Kenya Huggins. An outfielder and third baseman, he had a $3 million salary.

A nine-year major league veteran, Andujar has a .282 batting average with 53 homers and 223 RBIs for the New York Yankees (2017-22), Pittsburgh (2022-23), the Athletics (2024-25) and Reds.

Andujar hit .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs in 2018, finishing second to Shohei Ohtani in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

