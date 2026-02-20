Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Louisville at Michigan — FloSports
Michigan State at Texas — SECN+, ESPN Unlimited
Eastern Michigan at Toledo — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Michigan at Duke — ESPN, ESPN app, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Robert Morris at Oakland — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Detroit at New York — YES, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, Gotham Sports App, MLB.TV
Detroit at Chicago — CHSN, FDSN Detroit, NBA League Pass
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
