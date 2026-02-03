Live Radio
Home » Sports » Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

February 3, 2026, 11:15 AM

Michigan State at Minnesota — BTN, Fubo Sports

Eastern Michigan at UMass Amherst — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Nebraska at Michigan — Big Ten Plus

Western Michigan at Ohio — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Detroit at Utah — Arizona 61, FDSN Detroit, Utah 16, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up