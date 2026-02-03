Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Michigan State at Minnesota — BTN, Fubo Sports
Eastern Michigan at UMass Amherst — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Nebraska at Michigan — Big Ten Plus
Western Michigan at Ohio — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Detroit at Utah — Arizona 61, FDSN Detroit, Utah 16, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
