Mbappé’s last-gasp penalty lifts Real Madrid to 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé came through for Real Madrid again, converting a penalty kick 10 minutes into second-half stoppage time to salvage a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano and move Madrid back within a point of Spanish league leader Barcelona on Sunday.

Vinícius Júnior also scored for Madrid after again being jeered by fans early on at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Jude Bellingham, also booed when the lineup was announced, had to be replaced 10 minutes into the match because of a left hamstring injury.

Madrid was coming off a 4-2 loss at Benfica that dropped the team out of the eight automatic spots for the round of 16 of the Champions League. It will face Benfica again in the playoffs.

“We came from a tough defeat, one that nobody ever wants, in the Champions, a competition many of us aspire to win,” Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde said. “We wanted to change that image, today we had the first opportunity, and I think we played a great game.”

It was a thriller at the Bernabeu on Sunday, with Mbappé giving Madrid the victory by coolly converting the last-gasp penalty for his eighth goal in five matches.

The result allowed Álvaro Arbeloa’s side to keep pace with Barcelona, which won 3-1 at Elche on Saturday.

“It was a victory in which the players put a lot of energy, their soul,” said Arbeloa, who took over after replacing Xabi Alonso last month. “We needed the help of the fans and without their push we would not have achieved it.”

The boos toward Vinícius were subdued after he scored a superb goal in the 15th minute. The Brazil international cleared a couple of defenders before curling a right-footed shot into the top corner.

Rayo, which played a man down from the 80th after Pathé Ciss was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul, equalized through Jorge De Frutos in the 49th.

Vallecano, which threatened at times at the Bernabeu, also saw Pep Chavarría shown a second yellow in the final minutes of added time.

Rayo, which has lost four straight in all competitions, had lost only one of its last five games against Madrid in the league. It dropped to 17th place, just outside the relegation zone.

Bellingham injured

Bellingham was on his own when he seemed to pick up the injury. He immediately grabbed the back of his leg with his left hand before going to the ground. He received medical assistance and seemed emotional as he left the field under his own power.

Madrid did not provide a timetable for Bellingham’s recovery but Spanish media said he is not likely to recover in time to face Benfica in the Champions League playoffs.

The England international was replaced by Brahim Díaz, who five minutes later set up the Vinícius goal that made it 1-0 for Madrid. Díaz also prompted the foul of the penalty converted by Mbappé.

Mbappé had missed an open net in the 68th, hitting the crossbar after getting past the goalkeeper.

With the game tied 1-1 in the 64th, Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came up with a crucial save on a one-on-one following a Rayo breakaway.

Basque Country derby

Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta scored an 88th-minute equalizer as Athletic Bilbao salvaged a 1-1 draw at home against Basque Country rival Real Sociedad.

The visitors had taken the lead with Gonçalo Guedes’ goal in the 37th. Sociedad played with 10 men from the 83rd after Brais Méndez was sent off with a straight red card.

Athletic, winless in six league games, moved to 11th. Eighth-place Sociedad was trying to win its fourth consecutive league match.

Other results

Pablo Fornals scored an 88th-minute winner to give fifth-place Real Betis a 2-1 win over 15th-place Valencia, which had won three in a row in all competitions. Chimy Ávila also scored for the hosts, three minutes after Luis Rioja had given Valencia the lead.

Seventh-place Celta Vigo drew 0-0 at 16th-place Getafe, which hasn’t won in nine consecutive matches across all tournaments. Celta stayed winless in three straight games.

