Mario Barrios defends WBC welterweight title against Ryan Garcia on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mario Barrios, for the second fight in a row, is the WBC welterweight champion, but arguably not the main attraction.

Manny Pacquiao overshadowed Barrios in their fight last July and even nearly beat him before the heavily pro-Pacman crowd.

Now, Barrios goes against Ryan Garcia on Saturday night, a talented boxer with a strong social media following who over the past three years has been suspended, expelled, arrested and involved in lawsuits.

Barrios said he isn’t bothered so much attention is on Garcia.

“I know I’m the champion for a reason,” Barrios said. “I know everything I’ve been doing in the gym. Every time I get in there, I leave it all in there. That’s exactly what I’m looking forward to this Saturday.”

Both boxers have something to prove.

Barrios (29-2-2) was fortunate to escape with a majority draw over Pacquiao despite being a heavy favorite. He finished strong in an otherwise underwhelming performance. Two judges scored that fight a draw and one awarded the 30-year-old from San Antonio a 115-113 win.

Now, Barrios is the underdog to Garcia (24-2), listed at -225 at BetMGM Sportsbook. At 27, the Southern Californian could be entering his prime, and a win over Barrios would not only give him the WBC belt, but at least temporarily put his recent history on the back burner.

And what a recent history.

— Garcia attempted to get out of his contract in June 2023 with his promoter, but Golden Boy Promotions filed a lawsuit against the boxer to enforce the deal. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Garcia remains under Golden Boy management.

— He knocked Devin Haney down three times in April 2024 to win by majority decision, only to have the fight ruled a no contest after Garcia tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. The New York State Athletic Commission suspended Garcia for a year, forced him to forfeit the $1 million he made off the fight and fined him $10,000.

— Garcia was arrested in June 2024 after allegedly damaging a Beverly Hills, California, hotel room. The charge was later dropped.

— The WBC expelled Garcia in July 2024 after he uttered racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims during a livestream on social media. That expulsion was lifted last November.

— Fanmio, an entertainment platform, sued Garcia and Golden Boy in March 2025 after the boxer pulled out of a December 2024 pay-per-view fight over a wrist injury.

Garcia was soft-spoken at Thursday’s news conference, and even beamed when talking about again working under his dad, Henry, who is his trainer. He has used other trainers in recent fights, including Joe Goosen, who will be in Barrios’ corner. Garcia refused to bite when Goosen said Barrios mentioned that his opponent doesn’t know what’s coming.

“It feels good to be back with my dad,” Garcia said. “Technically, we are undefeated together, and we’re going to continue the streak.

“For this championship, I feel like it’s going to make my dad’s life. Of course, it means a lot for me. I’m going to hold it with honor and pride and be the best champion I possibly can inside and outside the ring. I think I’m ready now to do that as a person and a fighter.”

Two other titles also are on the line. IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins (20-0) faces Oscar Duarte (30-2-1), and WBA super lightweight champ Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1) goes against Andy Hiraoka (24-0).

