Mammoth play the Red Wings following Schmaltz’s hat trick

Detroit Red Wings (33-18-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (29-23-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Detroit Red Wings after Nick Schmaltz recorded a hat trick in the Mammoth’s 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Utah has a 16-8-2 record in home games and a 29-23-4 record overall. The Mammoth have gone 27-8-0 in games they score three or more goals.

Detroit is 33-18-6 overall and 15-8-4 on the road. The Red Wings have a 15-2-3 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Mammoth won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Mammoth. Schmaltz has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 19 goals and 41 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

