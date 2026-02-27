Live Radio
Home » Sports » Major League Soccer's New…

Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution postpone their home opener because field won’t be ready

The Associated Press

February 27, 2026, 6:50 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution postponed their March 7 home opener against Houston because the field won’t be ready at Gillette Stadium.

New England now intends to plays its first home game on March 15 against Cincinnati.

“Due to this week’s historic winter weather in the northeast, the harvesting and delivery of the stadium’s new natural grass field has been delayed,” the team said in a statement Friday. “With field-related stadium infrastructure preparations completed on schedule, the Gillette Stadium field crew is prepared to install the grass when it arrives ahead of the Revolution’s new MLS home opener.”

New England opened with a 4-1 loss at Nashville last weekend and is at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up