Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution postpone their home opener because field won’t be ready

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution postponed their March 7 home opener against Houston because the field won’t be ready at Gillette Stadium.

New England now intends to plays its first home game on March 15 against Cincinnati.

“Due to this week’s historic winter weather in the northeast, the harvesting and delivery of the stadium’s new natural grass field has been delayed,” the team said in a statement Friday. “With field-related stadium infrastructure preparations completed on schedule, the Gillette Stadium field crew is prepared to install the grass when it arrives ahead of the Revolution’s new MLS home opener.”

New England opened with a 4-1 loss at Nashville last weekend and is at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

