Lukaku’s last-gasp goal ends Napoli’s winless run and Inter 13 points clear in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku’s first goal of the season with the last kick of the match ended Napoli’s winless run on Saturday.

Lukaku, who had played just 41 minutes this campaign following a serious preseason thigh injury, pounced in the sixth minute of stoppage time to help Napoli win at bottom club Hellas Verona 2-1.

He appeared to tear up when the final whistle blew seconds later. His last goal was on May 23 followed by a terrible few months. Shortly after his torn thigh, his father died suddenly in September at 58.

“On a personal level soccer gives you a lot. It has given me everything but losing my father like I lost him weighs on me every day,” Lukaku told DAZN while struggling to hold back tears. “But it is what it is and I carry on for my daughters, for my brother and for Napoli which has given me so much.

“Because before arriving at Napoli I was dead. Last year we did something wonderful, this year is a bit difficult for us, but we have to look forwards and do everything to finish as high as possible in the table.”

It was Napoli’s first win in four matches in all competitions. The defending Serie A champion remained third in the league table, 14 points below leader Inter Milan after the Nerazzurri beat Genoa 2-0.

Verona remained nine points from safety.

Napoli got off to a great start as Rasmus Højlund’s looping header from 12 meters gave it the lead after less than two minutes.

However, Højlund was also involved in the equalizer in the 65th. He attempted to clear a Verona corner but it came out to Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, whose shot was deflected in by Højlund. The goal was credited to Akpa Akpro as the initial shot was on target.

Verona almost won it in stoppage time but Kieron Bowie couldn’t keep his attempt on target after Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret flapped aimlessly at a cross.

And instead it was Napoli which snatched the win. A corner was played short and eventually crossed in by Giovane for fellow substitute Lukaku to sweep in first time from close range.

Lucky 13 for Inter

Inter opened up a 13-point gap at the top of Serie A and rebounded from a disappointing Champions League exit to Bodø/Glimt midweek.

Federico Dimarco started and ended the move in the opening goal in the 31st. Dimarco found Henrikh Mkhitaryan and raced into the box to receive the lofted, return pass and volley in from an improbable angle.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu drilled a spot kick into the bottom right corner in the 70th after Genoa midfielder Alexsandro Amorim was penalized for handball.

Second-placed AC Milan visits Cremonese on Sunday then Milan hosts Inter in the city derby next weekend.

Earlier, Como came from behind to win at relegation-threatened Lecce 3-1.

